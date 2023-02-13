CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a woman and taking her 7-year-old.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Jovon Lynch, was found dead inside the passenger seat of a car behind a home in the 16200 block of Huntmere Avenue Wednesday morning, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office stated.

She was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman’s 7-year-old daughter was reported missing.

No arrest yet in murder of young mother this week in cleveland in front of 7 year old daughter—arrest warrant out for suspect—police say suspect is the father of the child and he later dropped off the child w relatives — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) February 10, 2023

According to investigators, the 35-year-old suspect, identified as the 7-year-old’s father, allegedly shot the mother and left the scene with the child.

FOX 8 spoke with a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous following the tragedy.

“That poor child, my heart just goes out to the family and her. It really does, it’s terrible,” the neighbor told FOX 8 Saturday.

The child was later found at Elyria Police Station after investigators say the suspect dropped her off with family members.

“Just turn yourself in. You are a man, you did what you did, just turn yourself in,” the neighbor said.

According to police, the suspect has been identified but not arrested. The case remains under investigation.