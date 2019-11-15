Teens charged with killing woman in Hocking Hills appear in court

(CNN) – Two 16-year old boys accused of killing a woman in Hocking Hills by throwing a log off a cliff were in court Friday.

Photographer Victoria Schafer was killed while taking senior photographs in a park with several high-schoolers.

She died instantly after the log fell 75 feet off a cliff and hit her.

Investigators say the two teens caused the log to fall.

Now they’re charged with felonious assault, reckless homicide and murder.

They will both face those charges as adults.

The two were granted 100 thousand dollar bonds and released to house arrest.

Schafer leaves behind a husband and four children.

