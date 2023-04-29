HILLSBORO, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old is dead after being ejected from a utility terrain vehicle Saturday morning during a crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a UTV driven by a teenager with a teenage passenger was driving east on Beatty Road in Concord Township at 12:25 a.m. The UTV went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The passenger, identified by the OSHP as 15-year-old Landon Crabtree, was ejected and trapped under the UTV. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenage driver was taken to Highland District Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wilmington Post of the OSHP along with law enforcement from Highland County will be investigating this crash further.