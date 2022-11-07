Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HURON, Ohio (WJW) — With Veterans Day coming up this week, one young man is continuing his cross country journey to honor veterans.

Sunday, 17-year-old Preston Sharp of California inspired dozens of local volunteers to place flags and red carnations on the graves of veterans laid to rest at Green Memorial Park in Huron.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Sharp told FOX 8 News.

Sharp was inspired to start his nonprofit Veterans Flags and Flowers after he visited the cemetery where his grandfather was buried and noticed many who lost their lives did not have flags on Veterans Day.

Preston Sharp, WJW photo.

Now, Sharp has made it a goal to stop at cemeteries in every state and pass along the goodwill. Ohio is the 46th state he’s visited.

“We are most honored that our cemetery has been selected for this occasion to commemorate our nation’s heroes. Preston’s visit brings our community together for this historic moment of great pride,” Kara Groff, President of Meadow Green Memorial Park, said in a statement.

More than 2,300 veterans are buried at the park, including President Dwight Eisenhower’s chauffer.

Find out more about Veterans flags and Flowers right here.