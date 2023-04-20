COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse in May of 2022.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced the Columbus teen was taken into custody by troopers from the highway patrol, U.S. Marshals, and Columbus police officers.

OSHP said the teen is being charged in the May 29, 2022, shooting of Broderick M. Harper, 16. OSHP did not state what those charges are. NBC4 is not naming the suspect due to his age and because he is not charged as an adult.

The suspect is being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.