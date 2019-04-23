Teen accused of killing newborn to go on trial in September

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Attorneys for Skylar Richardson say her trial is set to begin in September.

The Carlisle teen is accused of killing her newborn daughter inside her family’s home and then burying the remains in her backyard.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys, and the judge met for a brief hearing Tuesday morning before making the trial announcement, WLWT reports.

The trial had been on hold while waiting for an Ohio Supreme Court ruling. The Supreme Court declined twice to hear the case, meaning prosecutors will be allowed to use statements Richardson made to her doctors as evidence at the trial.

Defense attorneys say the baby was stillborn.

