Teen accused of causing Hocking County photographer’s death reaches plea agreement

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Victoria Schafer

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen facing a murder charge in the death of photographer Victoria Schafer at Hocking Hills State Park has reached a plea agreement.

According to prosecutors, 16-year-old Jaden Churchheus and 16-year-old Jordan Buckley were charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and reckless homicide after Victoria Schafer, 44, was struck and killed by a tree while she was near Old Man’s Cave, September 2, 2019.

Both are charged as adults.

According to documents filed in the Hocking County Court of Common Pleas, attorneys for Churchheus reached a plea agreement with prosecutors Monday. The plea agreement will see the case return to the Hocking County Juvenile Court.

Attorneys say the specifics of how the case will return to juvenile court need to be researched. No specifics about the plea agreement were released.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS