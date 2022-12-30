Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An upscale cocktail bar and lounge honoring the 26th president of the United States is opening a central Ohio location this weekend.

The Roosevelt Room in Dublin’s Bridge Park at 6544 Longshore Loop across from the AC Hotel is welcoming guests for the first time on Friday. The opening marks the second Roosevelt Room in Ohio after a Liberty Center location north of Cincinnati opened in 2017. Doors open beginning at 6 p.m. Friday for the bar’s grand opening.

Home to 2,500 square feet of open table and bar seating, The Roosevelt Room features a full-service bar with eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines, eight signature cocktails and an extensive craft beer and spirits selection.

Subtle tributes to former president Theodore Roosevelt are throughout the bar’s design, including a mounted moose. The decoration pays homage to when Roosevelt said he felt “fit as a bull moose” following an assassination attempt on the campaign trail. Nods to Roosevelt are also embedded in the cocktail names, including “The Naturalist” with mint vodka, “Rough Rider” with Bacardi silver rum and “Speak Softly” with rosé.

Roosevelt Room locations are operated by Cincinnati-based Four Entertainment Group, which owns 13 establishments in Cincinnati and six in Chicago. The Bridge Park bar is 4EG’s second concept in central Ohio after opening Beeline at Easton in early 2020.

“The Roosevelt Room is an edgy bar with a taste of history, and we’re ecstatic to introduce the concept to Bridge Park,” said Bob Deck, 4EG managing partner.

The bar is also hosting a “Toast With Teddy” for New Year’s Eve on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m., with champagne and music from DJ Haze.

Learn more and view The Roosevelt’s Room full menu here.