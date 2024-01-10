DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High school students in Ohio can now enroll in tech internships with Ohio businesses.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on Jan. 10 that the High School Tech Internship program is now open for Ohio students. The program aims to provide Ohio businesses with tech talent while also providing students with valuable work experience.

“Tech internships for Ohio students offer invaluable real-world experience, providing insights into various local businesses and career paths,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Many high school students demonstrate readiness for work, making these internships a valuable tool for identifying talented young individuals that companies can recruit.”

Interns will perform similar jobs to entry-level employees, primarily in technology roles that focus on software development, data, cloud and IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and more.

Ohio businesses that host interns will be reimbursed up to 100% of wages paid to interns, up to $5,000 per intern. Employers can also receive bonuses for each student that earns industry-recognized credentials.

“The High School Tech Internship Program not only bridges the skills gap for Ohio businesses but also cultivates a pipeline of homegrown talent, empowering our high school students with real-world experience and helping them realize the great career opportunities available in Ohio,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “It’s a win-win, shaping the future of our workforce and bolstering the innovation that drives economic growth.”

Last year, the program provided 510 students with internship opportunities at 141 employers across Ohio.

To enroll, individual students or school districts must contact the intermediary in their region to be connected to an internship at a local business. Businesses that are interested in hosting interns can also contact the intermediary in their area.

To find intermediaries for each county, click here.