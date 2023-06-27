CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you thinking about heading down to the Queen City this weekend? You might want to prepare yourself for a crowd.

With concerts and ball games, Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend. Here’s what you can expect.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

In a matter of days, Taylor Swift will take the stage at Paycor Stadium, performing a collection of songs from her discography in “The Eras Tour.”

She will be performing to sold-out crowds on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1. With Paycor Stadium having a capacity of more than 65,000 people, the stadium may see more than 130,000 Swifties this weekend.

And that number doesn’t even account for the Swifties that are sure to be roaming the streets of Cincinnati in search of tickets to snag and fellow fans to meet.

For an ultimate guide to this weekend’s shows, click here.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Even though the Cincinnati Reds’ 12-game win streak has been snapped, fans are still flocking to Great American Ballpark.

The Reds will be hosting the San Diego Padres this Friday, June 30, through Sunday, July 2, after coming off the road from Baltimore. Each of the three games will be either a sell-out or very near it. A stadium capacity of more than 42,000 means more than 125,000 people will be brought Downtown for the three days.

(Friday’s game is sure to draw a crowd with it being a City Connect game, featuring the Redlegs’ new Nike City Connect uniforms. There will also be post-game fireworks.)

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking here.

FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution

It’s a great time to be a Cincinnati sports fan.

Having come off of a 14-game win streak, FC Cincinnati is currently first in MLS’s Eastern Conference with over 40 points.

TQL Stadium has a capacity of more than 25,000 fans, and with the recent success, tickets for FC Cincinnati’s match against the Revolution on Saturday, July 1, are getting hard to come by.

Click here to purchase single-game tickets.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage

One more thing to add to the schedule for this weekend: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage at Riverbend Music Center.

On Saturday, July 1, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage will perform in Cincinnati as part of a North American tour. The show will also feature special guest Metric.

Although tickets are still available, Riverbend Music Center has a capacity of approximately 25,000 people.

Click here to purchase tickets.