Talks with GM doesn't produce answers on Ohio plant's future
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Members of Ohio's congressional delegation came away with few answers after meeting with the head of General Motors about the future of its shuttered assembly plant near Youngstown.
Republicans and Democrats talked with GM chief executive Mary Barra on Wednesday in Washington.
The fate of the plant in Lordstown is up in the air after GM stopped production there in Match and then last month announced it was looking at selling the site to an upstart electric vehicle maker.
Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown both expressed some doubts Wednesday about whether the sale will go through.
Portman says the first choice remains finding a way to have GM continue building cars at the plant where it has been more than 50 years.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
