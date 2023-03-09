CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tables were flipped and dishes were broken during a brawl that happened at a popular restaurant on Cleveland’s westside.

Cleveland police say they responded to My Friends Restaurant at 11616 Detroit Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of a group of people fighting, according to a police report.

Police say an employee reported a group of six females started fighting inside the restaurant, throwing plates and food.

The employee reportedly tried to break up the fight and at one point was pushed.

The group then fled the scene, the report says.

There is no word on injuries but the restaurant was damaged.