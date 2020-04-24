T-Shirt mania across Buckeye State for Joe Burrow

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Business is booming for t-shirt shops across Ohio with the news Joe Burrow was drafted first in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

You may have noticed Joe Burrow wearing a unique shirt during the 2020 NFL Draft. The shirt features an outline of the State of Ohio with the numbers “740” in the middle. T-shirt shops are now meeting a new demand as they get orders for replica shirts.

The whole point of this ‘T-Shirt-Mania’ is two fold: supporting local businesses, and showing the pride of this Appalachian region, our sister station WOWK reported.

“Any good news that happens in this area is great news,” said Sean Daniel, owner of ‘Oops, I Shirt Myself!‘ in Ironton. “Especially in this time of need, everybody needs as much pride and hope.”

Other t-shirt shops are making their own versions of the shirt as well. You can order online from ‘Oops, I Shirt Myself!,’ ‘Treasures From the Valley,’ or ‘Make-It-Yours.’