System issues cause slowdown at Ohio BMV

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - The Ohio Bureaus of Motor Vehicles is experiencing "system issues" and you could experience longer waits.

The BMV posted on its Twitter feed Tuesday about the problem.

The BMV is experiencing some system issues that could impact transactions, causing them to run slower than normal. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Customers are advised to call ahead before visiting your local agency. pic.twitter.com/7yI7vs4cSh — OHBureauMotorVehicle (@Ohio_BMV) September 25, 2018

Customers are advised to call ahead before heading to their local agency.