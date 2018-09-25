System issues cause slowdown at Ohio BMV
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - The Ohio Bureaus of Motor Vehicles is experiencing "system issues" and you could experience longer waits.
The BMV posted on its Twitter feed Tuesday about the problem.
The BMV is experiencing some system issues that could impact transactions, causing them to run slower than normal. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Customers are advised to call ahead before visiting your local agency. pic.twitter.com/7yI7vs4cSh— OHBureauMotorVehicle (@Ohio_BMV) September 25, 2018
In the tweet, the BMW says it is experiencing system issues that could impact transactions and it is causing them to run slower than normal.
Customers are advised to call ahead before heading to their local agency.
Previous
Lawsuit blaming schools for bullying,...
Next
Doctors: Ohio governor rivals DeWine,...
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing Springfield 20-year-old found safe
The father of 20-year-old Cameron Lee Wells says his son has medical issues and refused to take his medication.Read More »
-
Ground beef recall includes meat sold at Ohio Meijer, Sam's Club and Target stores
Several Ohio grocery stores are among the locations that received ground beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.Read More »
-
Massive fire destroys Skyline Chili in Fairfield
It happened at the Skyline Chili on Hicks Boulevard near S.R. 4 just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Moraine Police look for car wash break-in suspects
According to police, the two men tried to break into the coin machines at the car wash on S.Dixie Drive.Read More »
-
Man arrested for shooting driver in Clark County
It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Springfield-Xenia Road in Green Township.Read More »