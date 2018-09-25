Ohio

System issues cause slowdown at Ohio BMV



Posted: Sep 25, 2018 11:50 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 11:50 AM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - The Ohio Bureaus of Motor Vehicles is experiencing "system issues" and you could experience longer waits.

The BMV posted on its Twitter feed Tuesday about the problem.

 

In the tweet, the BMW says it is experiencing system issues that could impact transactions and it is causing them to run slower than normal.

Customers are advised to call ahead before heading to their local agency.

