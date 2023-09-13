COVINGTON, Ky. (WDTN) — A suspension bridge that crosses over the Ohio River has been closed off Wednesday morning.

According to our partners at WLWT, the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Roebling Bridge is closed due to an anonymous bomb threat. There is no word on whether the threat is credible at this time, however, police “are not taking any chances.”

The call for the threat reportedly came in around 5:45 a.m. and both Covington and Cincinnati police have responded.

This incident remains under investigation.

