Suspended Pike Co. Sheriff accused of violating no contact order

(CNN) – Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader was back in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

The special prosecutor in the case says he violated the terms of his release by contacting a witness.

In a filing by the Ohio State Auditor, Reader texted a witness back in July.

Initially the witness didn’t respond but later told Reader he was not allowed to have any contact with him.

A grand jury indicted Reader on 16 charges including tampering with evidence and theft.

Prosecutors say he took confiscated money to fund his gambling habit and let family members drive cars impounded by the Sheriff’s Office.

His trial is set for late April.

