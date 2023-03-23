CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are looking for suspects accused of robbing a 77-year-old man of his lottery winnings in Cleveland earlier this month.

The robbery happened in the area of East 128th Street at Eddy Road.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the man collected cash from his winning lottery tickets around 3:20 p.m. on March 3.

As the victim left the store, investigators say the suspects robbed him at gunpoint and assaulted him before leaving the scene.

Now, investigators are trying to identify the suspects. Anyone who has information on this robbery is asked to contact police at 216-623-5518.