Suspect in Youngstown double murder arrested in Columbus

Ohio

by: Gerri Ricciutti

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect in a double murder in Youngstown was arrested in Columbus Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the shooting deaths of Ayanna Mills, 49, and her son Brandon Bell, 28.

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the suspect was arrested by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team at a home on the 3000 block of Chelford Road.

The suspect fled Youngstown after the Aug. 24 murders and was tracked down to the Columbus area. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Franklin County Jail to await transfer to Youngstown.

“It is a terrible loss that the families of Ms. Mills and Mr. Bell have suffered. Law enforcement in Youngstown and across the state of Ohio hope that having this suspect in custody will bring some peace,” said U.S. Marshall Pete Elliott.

Mills was found inside a home about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 behind a building in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road shot to death. Bell was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for his wounds but he died a few hours later.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said the suspect has some mental issues, and they do not know if the shootings stemmed from those. He said police have gotten a lot of cooperation, especially from family members because they want to see Perry in jail as well as no more violence.

