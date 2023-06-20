[Editor’s Note: The story has been corrected to report the crash took place on I-90, near Columbia Road.]

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Westlake police recovered the silver SUV and are questioning the driver who reportedly hit a construction worker on the interstate early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90, near Columbia Road.

Credit: Westlake Police Department

Officials say the 43-year-old victim is an employee of a construction company and suffered serious injuries, including suspected broken legs and a skull fracture.

According to Westlake police, the vehicle that hit the worker left the scene.

Vehicle parts were left behind at the scene. Investigators discovered Tuesday afternoon that they belong to a Toyota.

License plate readers helped detectives track down the vehicle and the driver in Avon Lake.

“This is another reminder of why it is so important to slow down and move over for all roadside workers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured employee,” said Amanda McFarland, Northeast Ohio Public Information Officer for ODOT.

Westlake police say the company in charge of the I-90 project tried to hire an off-duty officer to provide security and traffic control in the construction zone, but no officers were available at the time.