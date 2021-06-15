Suspect arrested in alleged assault, death of Ohio man

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Athens County man has been arrested in connection to an alleged assault.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault around 7:13 p.m. June 13, 2021, in the 3400 block of Sargent Road in Shade. Deputies say the victim’s family members performed CPR until Athens County EMS arrived at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim, identified as Blaine Sharpe, 59, of Shade, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Deputies have identified the suspect as a 35-year-old man from Guysville. The sheriff’s office says immediately following the alleged assault, the suspect allegedly walked next door to Sharpe’s daughter’s home, told her he had just assaulted her father, and then fled on foot.

Officials say deputies began searching for the suspect in a large, wooded area, and were also investigating the scene and collecting evidence. The man was found and arrested around 9:30 p.m.. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives reportedly received a confession from the suspect.

The suspect has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a 1st degree felony.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information regarding this incident to call them at (740) 593-6633.