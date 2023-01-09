SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A Garfield Heights man was arrested last week after investigators say he stole a shopping cart full of packaged meat to resell at restaurants.

According to the South Euclid Police Department, Walmart reported a shoplifter who pushed a shopping cart full of various packaged meat and a suitcase out of the store without paying.

Investigators say the suspect then filled the suitcase with the stolen meat. Anything that couldn’t fit in the suitcase was thrown in the dumpster, police say.

According to police, the man pushed the cart until its security feature locked its front wheel. He then walked off with the suitcase.

Officers stopped the suspect at the RTA bus stop across from Walmart.

The suspect, a 62-year-old, told officers that he sells stolen meat to restaurants at half price. The man didn’t name the restaurants.

The man had several warrants out for his arrest, including two with the South Euclid Police Department. He was arrested and booked for theft.

Investigators say this was the 70th time this man has been arrested.