Suspect arrested in death of man who was beaten and set on fire behind Akron business

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man who was killed after being set on fire and beaten behind a business.

The body of Gregory Brewster, 59, was found Sunday behind a business in the 2700 block of Manchester Rd. around 7 p.m.

Police arrested William Preston, 57, as a suspect in the case.

Preston was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Flora Ave.

He faces a charge of murder.

William Preston, Courtesy: Akron Police Department
