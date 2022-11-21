CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Cleveland firefighter was arraigned Monday morning.

Leander Bissell, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident, according to Cleveland Municipal Court.

Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening when he was responding to another crash on I-90. Bissell, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle that hit Tetrick, took off.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. and police spent the next several hours searching for the suspect. Around 3:30 a.m., investigators arrested Bissell.

Tetrick was a 27-year veteran firefighter with the Cleveland Fire Department. He is survived by his wife and 3 children.

Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff until Tetrick’s funeral services, which haven’t been finalized yet. City officials say services will be next weekend, either Saturday or Sunday at a large downtown venue.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tetrick’s family through this difficult time. You can find out more about it here.

Bissell appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday where his bond was set at $500,000.

A preliminary hearing date for Bissell was set for November 29.