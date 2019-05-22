Suspect, accused of impregnating girl, to get new interpreter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has delayed a hearing so a man accused of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl can have an interpreter who speaks his native language.

The Canton Repository reports Stark County Judge Frank Forchione on Tuesday postponed an arraignment because of concerns 26-year-old Juan Leon-Gomez might not understand court proceedings.

Leon-Gomez through an interpreter said he understands some Spanish but primarily speaks the Guatemalan Maya language K'iche'.

He's charged with sexually assaulting the girl between December and late April at a Massillon residence. Court records say he told investigators he had sex with her and was roughly aware of her age.

Authorities say the Guatemala native is in the country illegally and could face deportation. He's represented by a public defender whose office declined to comment.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.