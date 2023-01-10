DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether they’re not supporting any team until the playoffs or struggling to name players on the team, there are several ways to pick out a bandwagon fan.

According to a nationwide survey of NFL fans by sportsbook website NJ.bet, the Cincinnati Bengals are synonymous with fair-weather fandom and rank within the top 10 at No. 10 for having the most bandwagon fans in the league.

Respondents said Cincinnati bandwagon fans conveniently only support the Bengals when they’re playing well.

NFL fans spared Cincinnati the top spot, which was given to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to respondents, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is ranked No. 5 for quarterbacks who have the largest bandwagon following in the league while Tom Brady topped that list at No. 1.

Rounding out the top five teams with the most bandwagon fans according to the survey are:

#1: The Dallas Cowboys

#2: New England Patriots

#3: Kansas City Chiefs

#4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#5: The Los Angeles Rams

According to respondents, there are several giveaways that someone is a bandwagon NFL fan, including:

Only supporting successful franchises (57%)

Not supporting any teams until the playoffs (43%)

Tuning out of the game when the team is losing (34%)

Not knowing the team’s players by name (27%)

The full study can be found online here.