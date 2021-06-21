Supreme Court rules against NCAA: What this means for Ohio’s college athletes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Supreme Court unanimously decided Monday that student athletes could receive education-related payments, removing the NCAA’s spending cap and would direct more money directly towards individual players.

Cedarville University said the ruling won’t change much for them or smaller division schools. Only the big top 10 schools may feel a change if today’s ruling ever results in new regulations. But until then, the term “educational-related expenses” needs to be defined.

“It’s going to free them up, and they will be able to do more for their student athletes in relation to educational-related expenses,” said Andrew Wonders, Cedarville University’s assistant professor of sports business management.

The ruling is the first time in decades the Supreme Court has considered the issue of student athletes being compensated. Wonders believes the ruling could spark a new future primarily for men’s football and basketball programs, but may also carve the way for women’s college sports as well.

“Experts are looking at this situation and will say this is probably just the first step,” said Wonders. “Now that the Supreme Court has ruled against the NCAA, essentially for the Sherman Antitrust Act, it will possibly open the door for future things like should athletes be compensated.”

State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) is also fighting for collegiate athlete’s rights with Senate Bill 187. On a totally separate issue, the bill would allow college athletes to earn compensation through their name, image or likeness without facing punishment or interference from their respective college.

“Student athletes work hard, they don’t have time for a part time job, their sport is their job but they’re not paid for it,” said Antani. “This would allow them to earn compensation for their name, image or likeness.”

Antani’s bill passed the Ohio Senate unanimously and is currently sitting in the House of Representatives before making its way onto Governor Mike DeWine’s desk pending approval.

2 NEWS also reached out to the University of Dayton, which declined to comment and are waiting for Wright State University to reply.