Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fans lined up early outside Mason’s Creamery Thursday. Inside, Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan was getting ready to batter up.

“It’s super humbling. I think the common denominator is that everyone loves ice cream,” said Kwan.

The ice cream shop hosted a special meet and greet.

“For one, we need more helpers. Just kidding,” laughed Helen Qin, co-owner. “They travel so much, they play so many games. It’s hard for them to get involved with the Cleveland community.”

Kwan is fresh off an epic playoff run and an amazing rookie season with the Guardians.

“He personifies the best stuff about this ball team. Speed, calmness under pressure,” said fan Hans Holznagel.

Fans poured in to show their appreciation.

“It’s been a great year. They have so much energy, so much fun,” said fan Mary Ellen Jordan.

For some, Kwan also represents diversity.

“I think it’s super meaningful. My husband and I just had a baby. We just love any representation. For people to see that everyone can play sports, can be on TV,” said Qin.

“Growing up, I never saw any Asian American baseball players playing. They were either overseas or not there,” said Kwan.