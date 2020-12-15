In Ohio five people a day die by suicide, and a youth dies by suicide every 33 hours.
In part one of this series, Dr. Josephine Ridley, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System; Dir. Lori Criss, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Charleta B. Tavares, PrimaryOne Health; Dr. John P. Ackerman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Vanessa & Jason Martin discuss youth suicide and ways of preventing these needless tragedies.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Suicide in Ohio: Conversations with youth
- Biden traveling to Georgia to campaign for Democrats in Senate runoffs
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2:30pm
- White House holds first press briefing after Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory
- Mayor Whaley, Chief Biehl to urge lawmakers to vote against ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill Tuesday