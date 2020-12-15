Suicide in Ohio: Conversations with youth

In Ohio five people a day die by suicide, and a youth dies by suicide every 33 hours.

In part one of this series, Dr. Josephine Ridley, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System; Dir. Lori Criss, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Charleta B. Tavares, PrimaryOne Health; Dr. John P. Ackerman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Vanessa & Jason Martin discuss youth suicide and ways of preventing these needless tragedies.

