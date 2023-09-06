DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A data study recently ranked Ohio as the 10th worst state for road rage in the U.S.

According to Forbes Advisor, Ohio ranked in at the 10th worst state for road rage incidents. It is reported that 19.50 percent of drivers experience road rage “very frequently” in Ohio.

In Ohio, 76 percent of drivers say at least one driver has honked at them in a show of frustration. A total of 16.50 percent of responders claim another driver exited their vehicle to yell or fight with the study responder, the study showed.

Indiana ranked in at the 42nd spot for drivers with road rage.

Arizona ranked in at the top spot for the worst state for road rage. Delaware reports having the lowest levels of road rage incidents, according to Forbes Advisor.