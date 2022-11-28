Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A pin design contest is inviting Ohio students to put their 3D design skills to the test to show their appreciation for U.S. veterans.

The “We (Heart) Veterans Pin Design” challenge, hosted by the Army Educational Outreach Program and Future Engineers, will be judged in two grade categories: 4th through 8th and 9th through 12th.

To enter, students will flex their design and engineering skills by creating a digital 3D model of a wearable pin that celebrates their unique appreciation for veterans, according to a release.

All entries will be reviewed by judges, including US service members and veterans. Ten finalists will be selected from two grade categories with 20 finalists in total.

Their designs will be 3D printed and distributed to the veterans that visit the National Veterans Memorial Museum.

Finalists will also each receive five prints of their design and a $100 gift card toward a professional 3D print, the release states.

Two grand prize winners will win a trip for two to Columbus to attend a special event at the National Veterans Memorial Museum. Each winner will also receive a 3D printer donated to the school, library or organization of their choice.

Learn more and register for the challenge here.