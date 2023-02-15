CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is gathering information about a student who may have been the target of shots fired outside Collinwood High School Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

“The student made it safely into the school and the school was placed in lockdown while CMSD Safety and Security officials and Cleveland Police responded,” the school said in a statement.

It happened at around 10 a.m.

CMSD is working with city officials and police in a joint investigation of the incident.

