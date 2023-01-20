TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The superintendent of the Twinsburg City School District released information Friday on an incident involving a student with a pellet gun.

According to a letter from Superintendent Kathi Powers, a student pointed a pellet gun at another student Thursday afternoon in the school parking lot.

Powers says the school resource officer alerted the administration and police.

According to Powers, a pellet gun was found in the student’s vehicle. She says the gun was never inside the high school.

The student, who has not been identified, is in the custody of the Twinsburg Police Department, Powers said.

“School consequences will be forthcoming as soon as the investigation concludes,” Powers said in a statement.

“I sincerely appreciated the expeditious measures taken by the administrative team at Twinsburg High School, our School Resource Officer and the Twinsburg Police Department to ensure that the situation was addressed without delay. Please know that our school district takes every measure to ensure that the learning environment and the workplace we provide our students and staff members are positive, safe and orderly. Students who fail to follow the Student Code of Conduct will have disciplinary consequences administered to the fullest extent possible as well as charges filed by local law enforcement as appropriate.”