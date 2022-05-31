GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what it says was a credible threat to shoot students and teachers in Midview schools in Grafton.

The school alerted staff, caregivers and parents to the threat that was made by a student, according to law enforcement. The threat was made to Midview East Intermediate school.

The sheriff’s office says the student confessed and was arrested. Another student reported the threat, which led to the investigation. “The courage of that fellow student to step forward and bring these threats to light cannot be overstated and to that student, we are very grateful,” Lorain County Sheriff’s Captain Richard Bosley.

The Midview District plans to reevaluate its visitor policy and update the school resource officer’s rotation through school buildings.