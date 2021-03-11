Student athletes have 7- and 10-day quarantine options; K-12 schools to get rapid tests

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced updated student athlete quarantine measures and K-12 rapid testing during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

The governor said that students who are not required to quarantine because of an incidental exposure in the classroom can still participate in sports as long as they don’t have symptoms. Student athletes would also need to follow appropriate sports guidance.

“This, of course, now provides our student athletes access to the same 10 and seven day quarantine options we announced some time ago for most other Ohioans,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine also announced that K-12 schools will have rapid testing available for students and teachers alike.

“Soon we’ll be shipping more than 200,000 of the at-home tests to our Educational Service Centers, and I encourage our school districts to take advantage of the resource,” said DeWine.