StubHub to refund thousands after complaint filed by Ohio AG Yost

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led a multistate investigation into StubHub following complaints that the ticket reseller was violating its own refund policy.

Thousands of Ohioans are now being refunded after StubHub agreed Tuesday to settle a complaint filed by Yost in Franklin County.

The ticket reseller’s “FanProtect Guarantee” stated that consumers would receive full refunds on ticket purchases, including fees, if events were canceled. However, this policy was suspended in March 2020 and affected more than 12,000 consumers who had bought tickets to Ohio events.

According to Yost, the California-based company then started denying refund requests, telling affected consumers that they would receive credits equal to 120% of their purchases for future events.

The consent agreement will require StubHub to:

Honor its refund policies

Not change its refund policies for purchased tickets unless the purchasing consumer consents to the change

Promptly process any refund requests it receives going forward for the events at issue

The agreement also comes with a $654,100 civil penalty, which is suspended as long as StubHub pays the refunds owed to Ohio consumers and does not violate the other terms of the agreement.

Those who believe they are owed a refund and have not been contacted by StubHub can do so by calling the company at 866-788-2482 or can call the Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515.

Ohio was joined by the offices of the attorneys general in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.