STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Strongsville teenager on Monday received two life sentences in the July 2022 murders of her boyfriend and another man.

Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty earlier this month on 12 counts, including charges of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and drug possession for a July 2022 crash that killed Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and their friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan.

Most of Shirilla’s charges were merged into her murder counts at sentencing. Because of the charges’ mandatory sentences of 15 years to life, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo was only left to decide Monday whether they would be served separately or at the same time. Judge Russo chose the latter.

Shirilla will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Additionally, her driver’s license will be suspended for life.

In giving her guilty verdicts on all 12 counts, Judge Russo earlier this month referenced video evidence of the vehicle being driven by Shirilla speeding down the street, reaching up to 100 mph just before the crash.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors argued that the evidence shows that the then-17-year-old slammed on the gas, speeding along a dead-end street in a Strongsville business park and purposely slammed into a brick wall, killing them.

Shirilla’s defense attorney tried to spare her a life sentence on the double murder charge, arguing that no one knows what happened inside that car.