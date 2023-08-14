CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Strongsville teenager could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of murder Monday afternoon.

Mackenzie Shirilla stood trial on charges of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and drug possession for a crash in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022.

Mackenzie Shirilla

The courtroom on Monday was filled to capacity. Some who arrived to hear the verdict were not allowed inside. Guards were posted at the door.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo announced guilty verdicts on all 12 counts.

She referenced video evidence of the vehicle being driven by Shirilla speeding down the street, reaching up to 100 mph just before the crash.

“This is the type of evidence you can never unsee. You can’t forget the visuals or audio of this exhibit. … It is chilling and tragic,” Judge Russo said. “The video clearly shows the purpose and intent of the defendant. She chose a course of death and destruction that day. … She morphed from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels.”

Cuyahoga County prosecutors argued that the evidence shows that the then-17-year-old slammed on the gas, speeding along a dead-end street in a Strongsville business park and purposely slammed into a brick wall, killing her boyfriend and another young man.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim Troup presented surveillance video from the area of the crash along with data taken from Shirilla’s vehicle and argued, “It shows strikingly 100% acceleration through the entire final five seconds.”

The impact killed 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, a recent Strongsville High School graduate, and Shirilla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo.

“The totality of the evidence clearly demonstrates that Mackenzie Shirilla acted intentionally. This was not reckless driving, this was murder,” Judge Russo said.

Shrilla’s family members could be heard telling her they loved her as she was being led away by sheriff’s deputies.

She is due for sentencing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

Shirilla’s defense attorney is trying to spare her a life sentence on the double murder charge, arguing that no one knows what happened inside that car.

James McDonnell told Judge Russo, “It’s not clear, it’s not explicit to draw the inference that she acted purposely.”