Stranger starts GoFundMe for fallen Toledo officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – Strangers and community members are showing support for the family of a fallen Toledo officer.

The wife and children of Officer Anthony Dia watched on along with hundreds from the community and thousands who have commented online to pay their respects.

“The police department is their rock and their steady and I think a break in that rock kind of brings the community as a whole, sets them back,” said Officer Michael Haynes.

Toledo Police Union President Michael Haynes said Officer Dia was well-liked around the department and always willing to help people.

“Nothing really that I can add that really hasn’t already been put out there, wonderful guy, lighthearted, truly the epitome of a police officer,” he said.

A GoFundMe started for his family has collected over $140,000 so far. Matthew Kleinert, who set up the account, only met Dia once but knew he was a good person.

“It’s not about the money. It was about the outreach and to let people understand that not all cops are bad,” he said.

And the outreach can be seen far and wide with comments on the GoFundMe coming from law enforcement and strangers from all across the country. Kleinert says Dia went above and beyond for his community, playing with kids in the neighborhoods, helping people who didn’t ask for his help. He gave his life checking on the safety of someone else.

“You know that kind of stuff right there is something that would distinguish a regular everyday eight to 5 cop from a superhero cop and he is most definitely a superhero cop,” Kleinert said.

Click here to make a donation to the GoFundMe.