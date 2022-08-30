(WJW) – The story of Northeast Ohio-native and notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is coming to Netflix.

According to Netflix companion site Tudum, in October the true crime docuseries Conversations with a Killer will highlight “never-before-heard audio from the Milwaukee serial killer.”

The series has already featured the stories of Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy.

According to Tudum, “Back for a third iteration, Conversations with a Killer uses never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team to answer the big question: Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color? The three-part docuseries not only delves into the killer’s warped psyche but also examines police accountability through a modern-day lens. “

Dahmer grew up in Bath Township. His childhood home was posted for sale in 2012.

He killed and dismembered 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks shortly after he graduated from Revere High School.

Dahmer later moved to Wisconsin, where he killed most of his 17 victims over a time span of 13 years.