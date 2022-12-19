Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grandview Yard’s Giant Eagle is open for business despite taking on significant damage after a stolen SUV crashed into the building early Monday morning.

Columbus police said that just before 2 a.m. Monday a driver of a silver or gray Dodge SUV crashed into Grandview’s Giant Eagle Market District storefront. The crash caused significant damage to an entranceway and glass doors of the store, which is located on West 3rd Avenue.

CPD said they are searching for the SUV, which was reported stolen. Grandview Heights police spotted the car and pursued it, but the driver got away. No injuries have been reported from the crash.

Aside from the storefront damage, which occurred overnight while the business was closed, the grocery store is open during normal business hours today, according to a Giant Eagle spokesperson.