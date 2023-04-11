WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A Willowick police officer is in the hospital after an alleged stolen vehicle hit a police cruiser head-on.

The incident happened on Willowick Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, Eastlake police encountered the stolen vehicle that took off from officers and was traveling “at a high rate of speed” before hitting the Willowick police cruiser.

Officials say the suspect then tried to flee the area on foot but was quickly taken into custody by the officer that was driving the damaged cruiser.

Both the suspect and a passenger in the stolen vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital.

The officer was also taken to the hospital and remains in “stable condition,” according to officials.



