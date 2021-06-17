Statehouse announces former Rep. Householder seat is vacant and needs filled by appointment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) announced the application process to appoint a representative to fill the vacant 72nd District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.

This comes one day after former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was expelled by the house.

The 72nd House District included Coshocton, Perry, and Licking counties. The unexpired term for this General Assembly runs through December 2022.

Householder ran uncontested for his Statehouse seat in November 2020. This was barely over three months after being indicted on federal racketeering and bribery charges in July.

Residents of the 72nd District interested in being considered for an appointment to the seat should submit a cover letter and resume to HD72Appointment@ohiohouse.gov by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

A screening committee will conduct interviews on Thursday, June 24. More information regarding the screening committee is forthcoming.