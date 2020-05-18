Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds daily briefing on COVID-19

State working with OSHAA for school sports training protocol

Ohio

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The state of Ohio working group responsible for setting safety protocols for restarting sports in Ohio will being working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association on safe ways to get high school athletes back into group training regimes.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement Monday at the state’s coronavirus briefing.

“We are going to begin to coordinate with them on protocols for training in preparation for school-sanction sports,” Husted said.

Last week, Husted announced that low-contact sports can resume in Ohio on May 26, but school sports and training were not part of that announcement.

OSHAA winter sports tournaments and all spring sports were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS