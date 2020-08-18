State troopers to crack down on impaired drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run from Aug. 17 to Sept. 7, during which troopers will work to remove impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.

Authorities ask that motorists do their part by following all traffic laws and avoiding driving impaired by designating a sober driver.

“Impaired driving is a serious matter that puts innocent people in danger, and all too frequently results in tragic consequences,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “It is vitally important that you plan ahead and have a safe and sober means of transportation.”

OSP said in 2019, over 13,000 OVI-related crashes in Ohio and 597 people died as a result. This doesn’t include the individuals caught by troopers before crashing, with a total of 22,520 drivers being arrested for OVI in 2019.

Colonel Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent, said that troopers take this matter very seriously and will remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways. OSP encourages motorists to dial #677 to report impaired drivers.