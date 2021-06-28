State trooper appointed to Larry Householder’s seat in Ohio House

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol former commander has become Representative of the 72th District, a post vacated by evicted Ohio House speaker Larry Householder.

Kevin D. Miller, of Newark, describes himself as a man of faith and family in his application letter. In addition to three years as Commander of the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Miller has also served as the patrol’s legislative liaison at the Statehouse from 2017 through today.

In his letter to House Speaker Cupp, Miller says his job has allowed him to make connections with officials and citizens. Miller describes himself as a life-long Republican, and a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Newark. He is married to Megan, his wife of 21 years, and they have two children.

“As a lifelong Republican, I believe conservative morals, values and policies are essential to ensure the success of Ohio and its citizens,” Miller says in his application cover letter. “Conservative principles such as the right to life, right to bear arms and freedom from government overreach are critical and must be upheld. I will continue to promote and defend these principles.”

One of Miller’s objectives is to help law enforcement. He says he’s seen morale drop, and retention rates go down.

“As a legislator, I would make it a priority to advocate for all first responders to ensure they have the training and resources to successfully discharge their duties and return safely to their loved ones at the end of their tour,” Miller said in his application letter.

Miller is a Buckeye, graduating from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1997. He’d done additional training with the FBI in Quantico under and advanced leadership course for law enforcement. Miller has lived in Licking County for the past eight years.

Fellow members of the Ohio House voted to evict former speaker Larry Householder on Tuesday, June 16, leaving his seat free for new applicants.

House members voted 75-21 on a disorderly conduct motion and expelled Householder, who is facing charges in a federal bribery scheme. It marked only the second time that the legislature has voted to expel a member.

Householder has called the allegations against him unfounded since charges were filed, and says he will walk out of the courtroom a free man and innocent.

Kevin Miller was sworn into office during the House voting session on Monday, June 28. The selection committee included State Representatives Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtablua), Adam Holmes (R-Nashport), DJ Swearingen (R-Huron), Marilyn John (R-Richland County), Jamie Callender (R-Concord) and Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville).