State to relax visitation rules at nursing homes, assisted living facilities Oct. 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ursel McElroy, director of the Department of Aging, announced relaxed visitation rules at nursing homes and assisted living facilities starting Oct. 12.
Indoor visits will be allowed under certain circumstances, with visits scheduled in advance, in an approved area and for a maximum of 30 minutes.
Rules will be relaxed at intermediate care facilities run by the state department of developmental disabilities as well. These changes were made due to the temperatures dropping in fall and winter, making it more challenging for outdoor visits.
