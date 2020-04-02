Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton to hold daily news conference
Closings
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.

State sends $8.8 million in meal assistance for older Ohioans

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) said Thursday in a release it is distributing $8.8 million across the state to meet the growing demand for meal assistance by older Ohioans impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency.

ODA distributed the funds, provided through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, to the state’s 12 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) to support meals programming for older Ohioans at highest risk for malnutrition and hunger.

“This funding will help us reach an even greater number of older Ohioans struggling to meet their daily nutritional needs during this extraordinary time,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy added, “Thanks to these dollars, our AAAs will be able to address waiting lists, expand the number of people receiving home-delivered meals, reach those who previously participated in congregate meals, and provide additional meals per day or per week.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS