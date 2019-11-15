Live Now
State says Ohio jobless rate unchanged since September

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from September to October.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.2% last month, the same as September. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in October 2018.

The national rate was 3.6% in October, up from last month, and down from 3.8% in October 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 1,000 jobs from September to October.

The agency reports that losses in construction and manufacturing once again exceeded gains in mining and logging.

Manufacturing lost 2,300 jobs from September to October while the construction sector lost 1,000 jobs. Private sector service jobs declined by 800 jobs, while local and state government hiring was up.

