COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representatives Willis Blackshear (D-Dayton) and Andrea White (R-Kettering) introduced the Neighborhood Protection Act.

According to the Ohio House of Representatives, the Neighborhood Protection Act is a bill designed to make it easier for interested parties to have the tools they need to effectively rebuild their communities.

Vacant property owners in counties with a population larger than 200,000 would have to provide current contact information with the County Auditor’s Office after their property is no longer in commercial or residential use through this legislation.

Counties with smaller populations could choose to opt-in to the program as well according to the Ohio House of Representatives.

“The Neighborhood Protection Act is a first step in addressing an issue that has been around for quite a while. This bill ensures that vacant property owners are accessible to manage, maintain and sell properties in neighborhoods all over the state of Ohio. This bill will help address and correct the influx of abandoned and dilapidated properties in our state,” said Blackshear.

“This legislation is key for the economic vitality of Ohio as we continue to rebuild our communities,” said White. “Vacant housing and distressed properties are continuously linked to declining property values, increased crime rates and increased costs for our communities. This legislation will help give communities new tools to address these compounding issues and promote revitalization of neighborhoods and local business development.”

House Bill 566 is awaiting is first hearing in the State and Local Government Committee.