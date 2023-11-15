COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — New legislation is set to be introduced on Wednesday that could establish a penalty for the mutilation of a deceased animal.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Representative Tom Young (R-Miamisburg) will be hosting a press conference to introduce legislation that would establish a penalty for mutilating a deceased animal.

This introduction comes after a video circulated on social media showing a student stabbing a dog that was reportedly hit and killed by a car.

Sergeant Jeff Muncy of the Miamisburg Police Department and a representative from the Montgomery County Humane Society are expected to participate in the meeting.

The press conference will be held at the Ohio Statehouse at 9 a.m. It will be live-streamed on The Ohio Channel.